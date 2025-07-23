Social insurance revenue rises in Mongolia in H1

According to the National Statistics Office of Mongolia, this growth was mainly driven by a MNT 295.1 billion increase in pension insurance revenue and a MNT 42.5 billion increase in benefit insurance revenue.

Meanwhile, the SIF’s total expenditure reached MNT 2,903.2 billion, which is MNT 468.3 billion higher than in the same period of 2024.

Pension insurance payments amounted to MNT 2,666.6 billion, covering 518,800 individuals. Of these recipients, 79.3 percent were senior citizens, 12.4 percent were persons with disabilities, 4 percent were survivors of deceased breadwinners, and 4.3 percent were military pensioners.

As for social welfare services, a total of MNT 1,241.4 billion was disbursed to 2.3 million individuals. While the number of welfare recipients decreased by 125,200 compared to the same period in 2024, the amount of financial assistance provided increased by MNT 83.2 billion.

