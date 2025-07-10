Mongolia to cooperate with The Asia Group to improve investment climate
A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Economy and Development of Mongolia and The Asia Group, a US-based strategic and investment advisory firm, has been signed today by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Development Nyam-Osor Uchral and Managing Partner at The Asia Group Kurt Tong, MONTSAME reports.
Under the memorandum, Mongolia will collaborate with The Asia Group to enhance policy development, attract foreign investment, and improve the investment climate. The partnership is expected to play a significant role in connecting Mongolia more effectively to the global market and creating a more favorable business environment.
Mongolia is entering a new phase of economic policy aimed at sustainable growth, said Deputy Prime Minister Uchral at the ceremony, held during the Mongolia Economic Forum 2025. “One of our key goals is to work with globally respected institutions to raise investor confidence.”
Earlier it was reported that Mongolia and France sign a memorandum to expand civil aviation cooperation.