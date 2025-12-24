EN
    Social facilities must be accessible to population - President

    18:54, 24 December 2025

    Addressing the meeting on the development of Astana city, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that social facilities must be accessible to the population, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Shymkent Mayor's Office

    “As I have already said, with steady population growth, the burden on social infrastructure increases, especially on healthcare and education systems. Comprehensive measures must be taken before the problem worsens," said the President.

    Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek reported to the President that two new outpatient clinics and a children's first-aid station will be built in Astana.

    The President underscored that the development of the city's health infrastructure is a priority objective.

    The Mayor's Office and the Ministry of Healthcare were entrusted with taking appropriate measures.

    “In densely populated areas, it is necessary to increase the number of primary healthcare centers. This approach must also be strictly observed when planning educational facilities,” the Head of State said.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the critical importance of accelerated modernization of the utilities infrastructure at the meeting on the development of Astana 

