Kazakhstan’s gasification level surpasses 60%

He said that increased migration pressure and dense development in major cities are creating a serious burden on engineering networks and vital infrastructure.

He reminded that several years ago, Astana faced a shortage of drinking water, with significant complaints about its quality. To address these issues, new water pipelines and pumping-filtration stations have been introduced and are being put into operation, the President noted.

He emphasized that stable water supply for the country’s main city is not merely a technical task, but a matter of national security.

The President noted the necessity to build the fourth drinking water station within the outlined deadlines.

"This year, the first stage of large-scale cleaning of the Astana reservoir was completed. It is important not to lose the pace of this work. Preparations must also be made for the launch of the second sewage treatment facility and local purification systems," he said.

In his remarks, the Head of State noted that thanks to the state's targeted efforts, the capital now has gas supply, and the overall level of gasification across the country has exceeded 60%

The President called for accelerated construction of new substations to ensure uninterrupted operation in the utilities sector and energy infrastructure.

"At the same time, given the growing needs of the economy, the current production of 29 billion cubic meters of commercial gas does not fully meet domestic demand. Therefore, it is critically important to launch all planned gas processing projects in a timely manner," said Tokayev

Earlier, at the meeting, the President instructed the Government and regional akims, to take measures to create eco-parks in the suburban zones of major megacities and regional centers.