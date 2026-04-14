According to the institution’s chief executive Alex Beard in an interview with The Times, public reaction to the actor’s comments was highly active and ultimately worked in the theatre’s favor.

He noted that the management chose not to engage in direct debate, but instead to demonstrate the real level of audience interest in classical arts.

“The public reaction was just fantastic… our ticket sales got an immediate boost. So cheers, Timmy!” Beard said.

The Royal Ballet and Opera also emphasized that a significant share of its audience consists of people aged 20 to 30.

The discussion in the cultural sphere and on social media was sparked by Chalamet’s remarks that “no one cares about opera and ballet.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Metropolitan Opera, Royal Opera House and La Scala published response messages and videos addressing the actor’s remarks.