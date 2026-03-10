“No one cares”: Public and art world respond to Timothée Chalamet’s comments on ballet and opera

The initial remarks were made during an event at the University of Texas, where Chalamet discussed cinema and the importance of keeping movie theaters alive. In the same conversation, he said he would not want to work in fields like ballet or opera, where artists feel the need to “keep this thing alive,” suggesting audiences no longer care about them.

“People, when I’ve done it myself, do go on a talk show and go, 'Hey, we’ve got to keep movie theaters alive. We’ve got to keep this genre alive.’ And another part of me feels like if people want to see it, like Barbie or Oppenheimer, they’re going to go see it and go out of their way to be loud and proud about it. And I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera or things where it’s like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive,’ even though no one cares about this anymore. All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost $0.14 in viewership. Damn, I just took shots for no reason,” Chalamet said.

The statement quickly drew criticism from fans of the performing arts and prompted responses from major cultural institutions. The Metropolitan Opera in New York posted a video montage highlighting the large teams involved in staging opera productions, from musicians to costume and set designers, tagging the actor and writing, "All respect to the opera (and ballet) people out there," and adding that “this one’s for you, Timothée Chalamet.”

Australia’s The Australian Ballet also joined the discussion, sharing a video stating, "We might know a few hundred thousand people who disagree,” with a caption reading, "We love working in ballet and wouldn’t change it for the world.”

We love working in ballet and wouldn't change it for the world 🫶 🩰 Artists of The Australian Ballet in La Bayadère (Petipa)

Meanwhile, the Royal Opera House in London posted a message saying, "Every night at the Royal Opera House, thousands of people gather for ballet and opera. For the music. For the storytelling. For the sheer magic of live performance. If you’d like to reconsider, @tchalamet, our doors are open.”

In Europe, La Scala in Milan shared a video message implying that “someone cares,” while inviting audiences to experience opera firsthand. The English National Opera also publicly offered Chalamet free tickets to attend a performance.

Some organizations turned the moment into promotional campaigns. Seattle Opera offered a 14% discount, using promo code TIMOTHEE, referencing Chalamet’s remark that he had “lost 14 cents in viewership.” In its social media post, the team also added, “Timmy, you're welcome to use it too.”

The debate quickly spread across social media, where members of the theater and classical music communities also responded. Conductor Alondra de la Parra posted what she described as a “little message for Timothée," which went viral online, gathering more than 6.3 million views and 1.3 million likes on TikTok alone.

“Hey Timothée, I'm sorry you don’t want to be a part of this. Maybe you want to reconsider. And we’re not trying to “keep it alive”; it’s pretty much alive,” she said before turning to the orchestra and beginning to conduct.

Performers also joined the conversation. Broadway artist Jennifer Gruener posted a video titled “Phantom of the Opera's reaction to Timmy’s thoughts on ballet and opera,” while ballet dancer Jovani Furlan shared footage of his training with the caption “You wouldn’t last a day in my shoes…or my SOCKS.”

Fans also weighed in, with some defending the lasting cultural role of classical performance. One user wrote, "Literally can’t remember the last time I saw a sold-out movie theater, but the opera house is full every time.” Another added, "Timothée Chalamet has been famous for like 9 years. Opera has been thriving for 400 years. That’s like 45 Chalamets. I think I know what I'd bet on surviving longer.”

Others pointed to the actor’s recent film projects, writing: “‘no one cares about this stuff,' says the guy who just did a ping pong movie,” while another commented, “Does he really think people will be discussing Willy Wonka and that ping pong movie in 200 years?”

Some fans also noted that Chalamet began his career in theater and has previously spoken about the importance of art, pointing to the actor’s personality change since gaining widespread popularity.

The controversy comes as attention around Chalamet is particularly high ahead of the upcoming Academy Awards, where the actor has been widely discussed for his recent performances. Fans and social media users have speculated that the remarks could affect public perception of the actor during the awards season.