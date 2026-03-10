Snowstorm in Astana: Dozens of flights delayed at international airport

"11 arriving flights from Almaty, Kostanay, Shymkent, Oskemen, Oral, Kyzylorda, Bishkek, and Omsk are delayed. 2 of these flights are delayed because of airline operational issues, 3 are due to aircraft swaps, while the remaining delays are due to the late arrival of incoming aircraft," the airport press service says.

The airport officials added that 9 departing flights to Shymkent, Petropavl, Semey, Almaty, and Omsk are also facing delays. While 2 of these departures are held back by the weather conditions in Astana, the other delays stem from the late arrival of incoming aircraft.

Moreover, 3 arriving and 8 departing flights were canceled due to the unfavorable weather.



Forecasters predict that today, on March 10, Astana will see partly cloudy weather, with intermittent snow, blizzards, and fog. Northwesterly winds are expected to strengthen up to 9-14 meters per second, with gusts between 15-20 m/s, occasionally reaching 23 m/s during the day.

Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan is set to brace for unstable weather due to atmospheric fronts.