    Kazakhstan to brace for unsteady weather

    04:34, 10 March 2026

    Kazakhstan is set to brace for unstable weather due to atmospheric fronts, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    Kazakhstan to brace for unsteady weather
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Rain and snow are expected throughout the country.

    Occasional heavy rain and snow are forecast to grip the country’s south and southeast, while heavy snow is predicted for the northeast and the central part.

    Strong winds, icy conditions, fog, and ground blizzards are forecast for the north.

    Nighttime air temperature is reported to drop across several regions.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
