Kazakhstan to brace for unsteady weather
04:34, 10 March 2026
Kazakhstan is set to brace for unstable weather due to atmospheric fronts, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Rain and snow are expected throughout the country.
Occasional heavy rain and snow are forecast to grip the country’s south and southeast, while heavy snow is predicted for the northeast and the central part.
Strong winds, icy conditions, fog, and ground blizzards are forecast for the north.
Nighttime air temperature is reported to drop across several regions.