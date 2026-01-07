EN
    Snowfall in France: Traffic jams exceed 950 km, major highways closed

    19:47, 7 January 2026

    Continued snowfall in Western Europe has caused major transport disruptions in France, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: sortiraparis.com

    At 7 a.m., French transport company RATP announced that all bus services would be suspended “at least until noon” until safety conditions improve. The same measure was taken by Île-de-France Mobilités. The Paris metro remains unaffected and continues to operate normally.

    Highway N118 was closed in both directions due to icy conditions, following a decision by the police prefect. Road traffic in the Île-de-France region deteriorated rapidly: from relatively minor congestion at 8 a.m. to more than 700 km of jams by 9 a.m., later surging to 950 km. This comes just two days after Monday’s record of 1,019 km.

    Rail services were also hit hard. At Saint-Lazare station, the TER from Rouen was delayed by 50 minutes, while the train from Le Havre was 1 hour 20 minutes late. At Montparnasse, the TGV to La Rochelle was cancelled, and at Gare de Lyon, all trains from Lyon faced delays of at least an hour.

    Some 100 flights were cancelled at Charles de Gaulle Airport and 40 flights at Orly Airport.

    Earlier, it was reported that blizzards and strong winds hit Astana on January 6, rescuers urged residents to stay home.

