Blizzards and strong winds batter Astana, rescuers urge residents to stay home

According to Kazhydromet, heavy snow and blizzards are striking the capital on January 6, with ice forming on roads in the daytime. Southwesterly winds have intensified to 15-20 m/s, occasionally reaching 23 m/s, raising the risk of accidents and emergencies.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

The local emergencies department advises residents to stay at home, pay special attention to children, and avoid leaving them unattended. In strong winds, rescuers recommend entering nearby buildings or shops, avoiding standing near building walls, billboards, trees, and power lines, and not seeking shelter at public transport stops. Parking is recommended away from trees.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

Authorities also stress the importance of wearing shoes with thick, non-slip soles and low heels, walking carefully around dangerous areas, and avoiding carrying heavy objects during icy road conditions. In case of emergency, residents are urged to call 101 or 112.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

Meanwhile, snow removal operations are underway across the city. The Mayor’s Office reports that on January 6, 2,953 road workers and 1,828 units of specialized equipment were deployed. 55,913 cubic meters of snow were removed from Astana overnight, with more than 4,000 truck trips made.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

Since the start of the winter season, approximately 1.7 million cubic meters of snow have been removed to disposal sites.