Snowfall hits Katon-Karagai district in E Kazakhstan amid spring

The regional branch of Kazhydromet issued a weather warning the day before, forecasting possible rain and snow. That prediction came true today, as a significant amount of snow fell in the mountainous area.

According to the press service of the East Kazakhstan Police Department, drivers heading to the district are advised to exercise increased caution.

"Amid deteriorating weather conditions and heavy snowfall, we urge motorists to follow road safety rules, avoid speeding, and, if possible, postpone long-distance trips until the situation stabilizes," the department stated.

Road conditions are currently under control, but authorities emphasize that the weather requires extra vigilance from all road users.

