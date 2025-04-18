Ground frosts to grip most of Kazakhstan on Friday

Snow and rain, high wind are forecast for Astana. Air temperature is expected to drop to -1-3 degrees Celsius at night and +1+3 degrees Celsius during the day.

Akmola, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions are reported to brace for snow and rain, fog and ice-slick, high wind gusting 23-28 m/s and sharp drop in air temperature to -1-6 degrees Celsius at nighttime.

Ground frosts are predicted for Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions.

Thunderstorms, high wind and fog are in store for Zhambyl region today.

Dust storms are to batter Kyzylorda region.