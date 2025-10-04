Snow, rain forecast for several regions of Kazakhstan

A northwesterly anticyclone will bring clear, dry weather to most of Kazakhstan in the coming days. Only the north, east, and southeast will see rain and snow as atmospheric frontal systems pass.

Forecasters report that strong winds and fog are expected nationwide, along with ice in the east and a dust storm in the southwest and south.

In the northern regions, nighttime temperatures will gradually rise to −3°C...+5°C, with daytime highs reaching +5°C...+15°C.

In the eastern part of the country, a significant overnight drop to −3°C...−13°C. Daytime temperatures will fluctuate between +3°C...+11°C and −5°C...+5°C.

Night ground frosts of −1°C...−3°C will persist in the southeast.

The rest of the country will see minor temperature fluctuations, with no significant changes.

Earlier, Kazhydromet National Weather Agency issued a severe weather alert for 16 regions in Kazakhstan.