Kazakhstan to see ice-slick, ground frosts, and high winds

Wind and dust warnings (15-20 m/s gusts)

High winds and gusts of 15–20 m/s are forecasted in multiple regions:

North Kazakhstan region: Strong northwesterly winds.

Mangistau and Atyrau regions: Strong easterly/southeasterly winds; Atyrau sees daytime gusts in the north/center.

Karaganda, Akmola, and Zhetysu regions: Gusts will affect the Karaganda (shifting southwesterly to northwesterly), Akmola (morning/afternoon), and Zhetysu (near the Alakol Lakes) regions.

Turkistan region: Northeasterly gusts during the day. A dust storm is also expected in the north.

Frost, ice, and fog alerts

Cold conditions bring frost and ice to the northern and eastern parts of the country:

Ground frosts: Expected in parts of the West Kazakhstan (−3°C in the north/east), Kyzylorda (−1°C in the north), and Zhetysu (−1°C−3°C).

Icy conditions: glaze frost is forecasted in the Pavlodar (west, north, east) and East Kazakhstan regions .

Fog: Expected in the morning in various areas of the Abai, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions.

Extreme fire danger

Extreme or high fire danger persists across the dry, windy areas:

Extreme danger: Persists in parts of the West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Ulytau, Aktobe, and Turkistan regions.

High danger: Remains in parts of the Mangistau, Zhambyl, Ulytau, and Aktobe regions.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan was bracing for rain, snow, and ground frosts.