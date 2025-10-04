EN
    Kazakhstan to see ice-slick, ground frosts, and high winds

    10:45, 4 October 2025

    Kazhydromet National Weather Agency issued a severe weather alert for 16 regions in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Ground frost
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    Wind and dust warnings (15-20 m/s gusts)

    High winds and gusts of 15–20 m/s are forecasted in multiple regions:

    • North Kazakhstan region: Strong northwesterly winds.

    • Mangistau and Atyrau regions: Strong easterly/southeasterly winds; Atyrau sees daytime gusts in the north/center.

    • Karaganda, Akmola, and Zhetysu regions: Gusts will affect the Karaganda (shifting southwesterly to northwesterly), Akmola (morning/afternoon), and Zhetysu (near the Alakol Lakes) regions.

    • Turkistan region: Northeasterly gusts during the day. A dust storm is also expected in the north.

    Frost, ice, and fog alerts

    Cold conditions bring frost and ice to the northern and eastern parts of the country:

    • Ground frosts: Expected in parts of the West Kazakhstan (−3°C in the north/east), Kyzylorda (−1°C in the north), and Zhetysu (−1°C−3°C).

    • Icy conditions: glaze frost is forecasted in the Pavlodar (west, north, east) and East Kazakhstan regions.

    • Fog: Expected in the morning in various areas of the Abai, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions.

    Extreme fire danger

    Extreme or high fire danger persists across the dry, windy areas:

    • Extreme danger: Persists in parts of the West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Ulytau, Aktobe, and Turkistan regions.

    • High danger: Remains in parts of the Mangistau, Zhambyl, Ulytau, and Aktobe regions.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan was bracing for rain, snow, and ground frosts.

