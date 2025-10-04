Kazakhstan to see ice-slick, ground frosts, and high winds
Kazhydromet National Weather Agency issued a severe weather alert for 16 regions in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Wind and dust warnings (15-20 m/s gusts)
High winds and gusts of 15–20 m/s are forecasted in multiple regions:
-
North Kazakhstan region: Strong northwesterly winds.
-
Mangistau and Atyrau regions: Strong easterly/southeasterly winds; Atyrau sees daytime gusts in the north/center.
-
Karaganda, Akmola, and Zhetysu regions: Gusts will affect the Karaganda (shifting southwesterly to northwesterly), Akmola (morning/afternoon), and Zhetysu (near the Alakol Lakes) regions.
-
Turkistan region: Northeasterly gusts during the day. A dust storm is also expected in the north.
Frost, ice, and fog alerts
Cold conditions bring frost and ice to the northern and eastern parts of the country:
-
Ground frosts: Expected in parts of the West Kazakhstan (−3°C in the north/east), Kyzylorda (−1°C in the north), and Zhetysu (−1°C−3°C).
-
Icy conditions: glaze frost is forecasted in the Pavlodar (west, north, east) and East Kazakhstan regions.
-
Fog: Expected in the morning in various areas of the Abai, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions.
Extreme fire danger
Extreme or high fire danger persists across the dry, windy areas:
-
Extreme danger: Persists in parts of the West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Ulytau, Aktobe, and Turkistan regions.
-
High danger: Remains in parts of the Mangistau, Zhambyl, Ulytau, and Aktobe regions.
