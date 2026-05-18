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    Snow leopard with satellite collar thrives in Ile-Alatau National Park

    17:37, 18 May 2026

    Monitoring continues in Ile-Alatau National Park of a snow leopard that was fitted with a satellite collar in February 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Snow leopard with satellite collar thrives in Ile-Alatau National Park
    Photo credit: A screenshot from a video

    The predator continues to move successfully within its territory. Satellite telemetry data shows that the snow leopard is exhibiting natural behavior typical of its species, providing researchers with valuable insights into how the animal adapts to its natural habitat.

    In addition, specialists continue to monitor the predator through camera traps. Over the past three months of observation, the snow leopard has displayed normal feeding behavior and remained in good physical condition.

    Researchers say the ongoing monitoring efforts provide an important foundation for ensuring effective real-time protection of the species.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan advances GPS monitoring to protect endangered snow leopards.

    Snow leopard Almaty region Animals Ecology Nature
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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