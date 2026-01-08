Snow leopard spotted near Chilik River in Almaty region

During a routine patrol in the Taushelek forestry area of the park, along the Chilik River, state inspectors Omar Amiriyev and Keldaulet Duisen documented tracks of a snow leopard listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book and also captured images of roe deer and a deer.

“These images demonstrate that the national park’s natural wealth is being preserved and that wildlife continues to thrive in a stable environment. Protecting nature is a shared responsibility,” the national park said.

Earlier reports indicate that around 189 snow leopards inhabit Kazakhstan’s protected areas. Across the country, this rare predator is found in nine specially protected natural territories, including national parks and nature reserves. These areas play a crucial role in conserving ecosystems that provide the foundation for the survival of the snow leopard and other rare plant and animal species.

