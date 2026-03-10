Snow leopard population in Kyrgyzstan surpasses 550
Kyrgyzstan has adopted a new conservation plan for snow leopards that will run until 2030, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision Asel Raimkulova announced during a parliamentary committee session, Qazinform News Agency reports quoting Kabar.
She stated that, thanks to ongoing protection measures, the snow leopard population in the country has now surpassed 550.
To strengthen habitat protection, a snow leopard corridor covering 792,000 hectares has been established, linking the Khan-Tengri, Sary-Chat-Ertash, and Naryn regions. Additionally, the Baibosun and Kotormo nature reserves, along with the Botanical Park of the Academy of Sciences, have been added to the list of specially protected areas.
