Snow leopard is a national symbol of Kyrgyzstan, Cabinet approves the logo

It should be noted that this decision was made within the framework of the implementation of the Decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic on recognizing the snow leopard as a national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic dated December 29, 2023, No. 369, in order to preserve, protect and promote symbols reflecting the natural and cultural heritage of Kyrgyzstan.

Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the country is instructed to approve a plan of measures for the conservation of the snow leopard population and its habitat. All state bodies, local self-government bodies, organizations and institutions, regardless of the form of ownership, are instructed to be guided by this resolution.

The resolution enters into force from the date of its official publication.

As written before, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov delivered a statement on the occasion of the first celebration of International Snow Leopard Day, established at the initiative of Kyrgyzstan and officially recognized by UN General Assembly.