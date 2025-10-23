Preserving snow leopard is protecting future of humanity, Sadyr Zhaparov

The head of state noted that this event is of particular significance for Kyrgyzstan, as the idea for establishing this day originated on Kyrgyz soil.

Today, the international community is officially celebrating International Snow Leopard Day for the first time. This is a source of particular pride for me, as the initiative was born in Kyrgyzstan, from the very heart of our people, and has received recognition throughout the world, said Sadyr Zhaparov. The President emphasized that the unanimous approval of the UN resolution was not only a diplomatic success but also a symbol of humanity's unity in preserving its natural heritage.

The snow leopard is the soul of our snow-capped mountains, the guardian of our peaks, a living symbol of freedom, resilience, and devotion to our native land. Like our people, it never abandons its peaks even in the harshest times, the head of state remarked. According to the President, protecting the snow leopard and its habitat is not only a matter of preserving a rare animal but also a concern for the future of all humanity, as mountain ecosystems provide water to a third of the planet's population. Protecting the snow leopard means preserving a part of ourselves. This is an appeal to all countries and peoples to join forces to protect this unique animal and its fragile ecosystem, said Sadyr Zhaparov.

The President called on the citizens of Kyrgyzstan and friends of the country around the world to join the symbolic 23 Minutes for the Snow Leopard campaign: walk, exercise, or any outdoor activity to celebrate unity with nature.

In conclusion, Sadyr Zhaparov emphasized that nature conservation is a shared responsibility of humanity. Nature conservation is our sport, and protecting the snow leopard is our shared victory, said the Kyrgyz President.

To note, Kazakhstan also marks International Snow Leopard Day.