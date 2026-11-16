Snow leopard, ibex, and squirrel caught on camera trap at Kolsay Lakes National Park

Similar footage of different wildlife species sharing the same paths has previously been recorded in Katon-Karagay and Aksu-Zhabagly national parks.

A single camera trap recorded three different species passing along the same trail:

Snow leopard — a rare predator listed in Kazakhstan's Red Book of endangered species.

Siberian ibex — an agile mountain goat native to high-altitude areas and rocky slopes.

Squirrel — an active woodland animal well adapted to life in trees.

“Despite their different habits, lifestyles, and diets, all three animals followed the same trail. Wildlife often uses established natural routes to move through their habitats, allowing different species to share the same paths. What makes this footage particularly remarkable is that all three were captured by a single camera trap,” the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a camera trap installed in the Almaty State Nature Reserve had captured footage of a golden eagle in its natural habitat.