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    Golden eagle captured by camera trap at Almaty Nature Reserve

    08:36, 15 November 2026

    A camera trap installed in the Almaty State Nature Reserve has captured footage of a golden eagle in its natural habitat, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan's Forestry and Wildlife Committee under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    Golden eagle captured by camera trap at Almaty Nature Reserve
    A screenshot from a video

    The golden eagle is one of the most powerful birds of prey, known for its exceptional eyesight, strong talons, and remarkable hunting abilities.

    Golden eagle captured by camera trap at Almaty Nature Reserve
    A screenshot from a video

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a curious argali had been captured by a camera trap in Altyn-Emel National Park. Four days later, an argali was spotted again by another camera trap in the park.

    Animals Wildlife Environment Nature Nature reserves Almaty region Kazakhstan Ecology
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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