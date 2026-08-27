Lynx caught on camera trap in Naurzum Nature Reserve

According to the reserve, the lynx is one of the most elusive predators in the wild and is rarely seen in its natural habitat. Specialists usually detect its presence only through tracks and other signs it leaves behind.

This time, however, a camera trap captured clear footage of the animal, allowing specialists to observe it with minimal human interference.

“Such footage shows that wildlife in Naurzum continues to thrive even when it remains out of our sight,” the reserve said.

Camera traps are used by specialists to monitor wildlife, track animal movements, and document rare species.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that mountain goats had been spotted roaming the slopes of Kolsay Lakes National Park.