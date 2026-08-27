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    Lynx caught on camera trap in Naurzum Nature Reserve

    12:17, 27 August 2026

    A rare lynx has been captured by a camera trap in the Naurzum State Nature Reserve, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Lynx caught on camera trap in Naurzum Nature Reserve
    Photo credit: The Naurzum State Nature Reserve

    According to the reserve, the lynx is one of the most elusive predators in the wild and is rarely seen in its natural habitat. Specialists usually detect its presence only through tracks and other signs it leaves behind.

    This time, however, a camera trap captured clear footage of the animal, allowing specialists to observe it with minimal human interference.

    “Such footage shows that wildlife in Naurzum continues to thrive even when it remains out of our sight,” the reserve said.

    Camera traps are used by specialists to monitor wildlife, track animal movements, and document rare species.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that mountain goats had been spotted roaming the slopes of Kolsay Lakes National Park.

    Animals Nature Nature reserves Kazakhstan Ecology
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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