Snow leopard caught on tape at Kolsay Lakes National Park
10:49, 2 May 2025
Camera traps have recorded footage of a snow leopard roaming the area of Burkitau at Katon-Karagay National Nature Park in east Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Forestry and Wildfire Committee.
The camera traps set up help reveal how rich and unique the fauna of our country is, the Committee said in a statement.
