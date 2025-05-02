EN
    Snow leopard caught on tape at Kolsay Lakes National Park

    10:49, 2 May 2025

    Camera traps have recorded footage of a snow leopard roaming the area of Burkitau at Katon-Karagay National Nature Park in east Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Forestry and Wildfire Committee.

    Snow leopard caught on tape in Kolsay Lakes National Park
    Photo credit: still image

    The camera traps set up help reveal how rich and unique the fauna of our country is, the Committee said in a statement. 

    Earlier it was reported that roe deers had been spotted at the Charyn State National Nature Park. 

