Snow leopard captured on camera in Altyn-Emel National Park

The predator was captured on video during a routine patrol by state inspector Yerlan Moldakhmetov, with park staff noting that such sightings in the wild are extremely rare and especially valuable.

The snow leopard, also known as the irbis, is listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book and is considered one of the most elusive predators, with its presence in the wild indicating a stable ecosystem and effective conservation efforts.

According to specialists, around 20 snow leopards inhabit the national park, making Altyn-Emel one of the key habitats for this rare species in Kazakhstan.

Park officials note that such observations confirm the effectiveness of efforts aimed at preserving biodiversity and protecting wildlife.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported the Almaty Zoo welcomes three kangaroo joeys.