Snow falls in East Kazakhstan's Katon-Karagay district

According to eyewitnesses, a white blanket has covered the Burkhat Pass for several days.

Photo credit: The Katon-Karagay National Park

"About three to four centimeters of snow fell. The snow settled on the Sarymsakty and Tarbagatai ridges. In our region, it is not unusual in September, but tourists are always surprised when they find themselves in a "winter fairytale" right after warm days," Aidar Yelubayev, deputy director of a local company says.

Photo credit: The Katon-Karagay National Park

The Katon-Karagay National Park is known for its sharp temperature fluctuations and diverse landscapes. Tour operators note that autumn in this region can combine golden foliage with snow-covered peaks, making mountain trips especially popular among tourists.