EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Snow falls in East Kazakhstan's Katon-Karagay district

    16:51, 12 September 2025

    Residents of the East Kazakhstan region have witnessed a rare phenomenon this September, as snow blanketed the mountains in the Katon-Karagay district, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Snow falls in East Kazakhstan's Katon-Karagay district
    Photo credit: The Katon-Karagay National Park

    According to eyewitnesses, a white blanket has covered the Burkhat Pass for several days.

    Snow falls in East Kazakhstan's Katon-Karagay district
    Photo credit: The Katon-Karagay National Park

    "About three to four centimeters of snow fell. The snow settled on the Sarymsakty and Tarbagatai ridges. In our region, it is not unusual in September, but tourists are always surprised when they find themselves in a "winter fairytale" right after warm days," Aidar Yelubayev, deputy director of a local company says.  

    Snow falls in East Kazakhstan's Katon-Karagay district
    Photo credit: The Katon-Karagay National Park

    The Katon-Karagay National Park is known for its sharp temperature fluctuations and diverse landscapes. Tour operators note that autumn in this region can combine golden foliage with snow-covered peaks, making mountain trips especially popular among tourists.  

    Environment East Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan Regions Interesting facts and stories
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All