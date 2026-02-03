Snow, cold and training conditions: What Valentin Vacherot likes about Kazakhstan

“The conditions here are amazing. We practice a lot every day, hard, and I’m sure it will be good for my career,” Vacherot said at a press conference.

The tennis player also admitted that he feels comfortable with the local climate.

“I love the snow. I prefer mountain weather more than the sea. Of course, here it's quite cold. We won't spend much time outside, but yeah, I love the landscape.”

Speaking about his form following a successful run in Shanghai, Vacherot stressed that he does not overestimate past victories.

“Every match has new conditions and a new story. Wins give you confidence, but you can’t go onto the court thinking you will win one hundred percent.”

He also highlighted changes in modern tennis, pointing to a shrinking gap between players.

“Today there is almost no difference between players in the top 10, top 50 or top 100. Even players ranked 300 or 400 work just as hard. The gap is much smaller than it used to be.”

Monaco team captain Guillaume Couillard, for his part, noted that the team is increasingly accustomed to facing highly ranked opponents, which contributes to the overall improvement of the national squad.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s top tennis player Elena Rybakina won the Australian Open 2026, defeating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set final.