Snow, blizzards forecast across Kazakhstan

According to forecasters, an Atlantic cyclone and active atmospheric fronts will shape weather conditions across much of the country, bringing snowfall, rain and snow in southern regions, as well as blizzards and strengthening winds.

As the cyclone passes over Kazakhstan, warmer air masses are expected to bring a gradual rise in temperatures, with nighttime readings forecast at –5°C to –18°C in central and eastern regions, –2°C to –7°C in the southeast, and –7°C to –15°C in mountainous areas.

In northern regions, however, cold conditions will persist, with nighttime temperatures ranging from –20°C to –35°C.

At the same time, a ridge of an anticyclone carrying cold Arctic air will extend into western parts of the country, causing nighttime temperatures there to fall to –15°C to –30°C and to –20°C to –35°C in the northwest.

