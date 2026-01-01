EN
    Kazakhstan to brace for blizzards, icy roads, and foggy conditions Jan 23

    01:02, 23 January 2026

    On January 23, snowfall and blizzards will continue across much of Kazakhstan caused by a southern cyclone and atmospheric fronts, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    Heavy snow is expected in the south and southeast.

    Foggy conditions are forecast nationwide.

    Icy roads will affect western, southern, and southeastern areas.

    Stronger winds will hit eastern, southeastern and central parts of the country. 

