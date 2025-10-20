EN
    Snapchat, Roblox and several banks hit by Amazon Web Services outage

    16:11, 20 October 2025

    A major outage in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure caused disruptions in the operation of dozens of popular applications and online platforms, including Snapchat, Roblox, and several banking services, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Collage credit: Canva

    According to the AWS Health Dashboard, the incident occurred in the US-EAST-1 (Northern Virginia) region and was caused by a DNS resolution error that affected more than 60 services, including DynamoDB, EC2, S3, Lambda and others. The company stated that “most requests are now succeeding,” but delays may still occur while the backlog of queued requests is being processed.

    Users reported issues with Snapchat (messaging), Roblox (login and gameplay), Canva, Ring, as well as online banking services of Lloyds Bank and Halifax in the United Kingdom.

    The incident highlighted the vulnerability of global digital infrastructure that heavily depends on AWS cloud solutions.

    Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for stronger cybersecurity measures and coordinated efforts to combat cybercrime.

