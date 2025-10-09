Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urges to boost cybersecurity at CA-Russia summit

At the event, President Tokayev pointed to challenges and uncertainty in today’s global environment.

The Kazakh leader believes that “the only way to tackle all challenges will be to continue cooperation based on mutual respect and trust.”

The essential task for Kazakhstan remains the efficient counteraction of terrorism and extremism, said Tokayev. The trade in illegal drugs, especially in synthetic substances, is of serious concern, he added. “To address these threats, coordinated actions by competent agencies, including CARICC, the SCO Anti-Drug Center and other, are needed.”

The President urged to continue the joint work of the Secretaries of Security Councils in the Central Asia–Russia format, as well as to take measures to ensure cybersecurity and combat cybercrime, while embracing artificial intelligence.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of implementing the Interstate Program for the Conservation of Caspian Water Resources.