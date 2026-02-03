EN
    Smile, you’re on camera: Minneapolis police go all-in on body cams

    11:55, 3 February 2026

    U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced Monday that body cameras are being deployed to all officers in Minneapolis after two fatal shootings by federal law enforcement, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Pexels

    "Effective immediately we are deploying body cameras to every officer in the field in Minneapolis. As funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide. We will rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras to DHS law enforcement across the country," she posted on X.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a woman was killed by a U.S. immigration officer during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis. The incident sparked nationwide protests across the United States. Later, United States federal agents shot another person in Minneapolis. The 37-year-old man died in hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was a resident of Minneapolis and a US citizen.

    USA Minnesota ICE shooting World News Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
