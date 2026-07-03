Smart Point: Apple Store-style service center opens in Astana

The center prioritizes self-service for government services, while Government for Citizens employees act as consultants, helping citizens navigate digital services.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev visited the new office today.

During the event, Arman Kenzhegaliyev, Board Chairman of the Government for Citizens State Corporation, presented the Smart Point concept and its functional zones, as well as digital solutions for self-service.

Photo source: gov.kz

"It is important to create a new model for providing government services based on digital solutions and AI technologies. Formats like Smart Point demonstrate a new approach to public service centers. Today, the key task is to scale this model, as it directly affects the quality and accessibility of government services for citizens and businesses," Zhaslan Madiyev emphasized.

At Smart Point, users can access computers for online government services, the eGovGPT multi-agent AI platform, which works in a dialogue format to select and help complete the required service, and apply for an identity card or passport through a documentation terminal. At the new digital office, there is also a training room for learning digital services and a comfortable waiting area. A key feature of Smart Point is a 24/7 pickup zone where citizens can collect ready-made documents via a parcel locker.

Photo source: gov.kz

"Smart Point is part of our consistent work to develop modern service formats. We aim to create conditions where digital technologies become a natural part of accessing government services. That is why we continue to develop such spaces which focus on comfort, accessibility, and citizen needs," said Arman Kenzhegaliyev.

In Astana, citizens can use Smart Point services on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 2A Konayev Street.

It is worth noting that Smart Point centers of this new format are already operating in Zhezkazgan and Turkistan.

Photo source: gov.kz

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had developed over 50 AI-powered services for citizens.