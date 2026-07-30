Small plane crashes near Arizona airport, 1 person dies

According to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the crash involved a Piper PA-28 aircraft, which went down at around 7:50 p.m. local time on July 28. The pilot was the only person on board.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident alongside the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide further updates on the incident.

🚨Plane crashes near Chandler airport; 1 person on board



A small plane crashed immediately after departure near the airport in #Chandler.#Arizona #USA



Crews responded to the plane crash near the area of McKellips and Queen Creek roads near the Chandler airport.



"Our units… pic.twitter.com/UnO6q0acNV — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) July 29, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a helicopter operated by Saudi Aramco had crashed in Saudi Arabia, killing all 14 people on board.