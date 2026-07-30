EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Small plane crashes near Arizona airport, 1 person dies

    02:38, 30 July 2026

    A small aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Chandler Municipal Airport in the U.S. state of Arizona on Tuesday evening, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Small plane crashes near Arizona airport, 1 person dies
    Photo credit: Video screenshot/@ferozwala/X

    According to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the crash involved a Piper PA-28 aircraft, which went down at around 7:50 p.m. local time on July 28. The pilot was the only person on board.

    The FAA said it will investigate the incident alongside the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide further updates on the incident.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a helicopter operated by Saudi Aramco had crashed in Saudi Arabia, killing all 14 people on board.

    USA Aircraft Incidents Civil aviation World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All