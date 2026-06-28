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    14 killed in helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia

    22:04, 28 June 2026

    A helicopter operated by Saudi Aramco has crashed in Saudi Arabia, killing all 14 people on board, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Xinhua.

    14 killed in helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia
    Photo credit: instagram.com/alkhaleej.ae

    The ministry said the helicopter went down in the eastern coastal city of Ras Tanura. All of those killed were Saudi nationals.

    It added that an investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway.

    Saudi Aramco is Saudi Arabia's state-owned energy company and the world's largest producer of crude oil.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude-5.3 earthquake struck the Philippine Islands region at 9:17 p.m. GMT on Thursday.

    Incidents Saudi Arabia World News
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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