14 killed in helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia

The ministry said the helicopter went down in the eastern coastal city of Ras Tanura. All of those killed were Saudi nationals.

It added that an investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway.

Saudi Aramco is Saudi Arabia's state-owned energy company and the world's largest producer of crude oil.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude-5.3 earthquake struck the Philippine Islands region at 9:17 p.m. GMT on Thursday.