Small plane crashes into neighborhood in U.S. San Diego, 2 killed, 8 injured

The San Diego Police Department said in a post on X that the crash also damaged around 10 buildings in the neighborhood.

Local officials confirmed that the small plane, a Cessna jet, crashed into the Murphy Canyon neighborhood just before 4 a.m. local time.

The crash sparked fires in multiple residences and vehicles, Dan Eddy, assistant chief of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, told the media.

"We have jet fuel all over the place. We have hazmat on scene right now, and we've asked for more resources to come for that," Eddy said.

Eddy said that all of the fatalities were on the plane, which could hold up to 10 people. Officials do not yet know how many were on board.

About 100 local residents were evacuated following the crash. Officials confirmed that the affected residences were military housing units.

PLANE CRASH:



Jet fuel ignited cars and 10 homes in the Navy military

owned portion of the Murphy Canyon in a

San Diego neighborhood,

injuring eight and killing at least 2.



Another DEI hire strikes again?… pic.twitter.com/QQGRGhkv7o — Jakey (@JacobBaker613) May 22, 2025

In late April, a small police plane crashed near the shore of Thailand's resort town of Hua Hin, killing six people.