    Police aircraft crashes in Thailand, killing 6

    10:26, 25 April 2025

    A small police plane crashed near the shore of Thailand's resort town of Hua Hin, Phetchaburi province on Friday morning, killing six people, the Thai police said, Xinhua reports. 

    Plane crash
    Photo credit: 191 Emergency Centre via Wassayos Ngamkham

    The Thai national police said on its social media page that the aircraft of the police aviation division crashed into the sea shortly after taking off, with all six on board killed.

    The police said the accident took place when the plane was conducting a test flight for parachute training. The cause of the accident will be investigated.

    The police emergency center of Phetchaburi province said that it received notifications of a plane plunging into the sea just near a local resort at about 8:15 a.m.

    Earlier Kazinform reported, Delta Airlines plane crashed upon landing at Toronto Pearson, multiple injuries reported.

    Plane crash Thailand Aircraft Airports Transport Accidents Incidents Video
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
