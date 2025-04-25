Police aircraft crashes in Thailand, killing 6

The Thai national police said on its social media page that the aircraft of the police aviation division crashed into the sea shortly after taking off, with all six on board killed.

The police said the accident took place when the plane was conducting a test flight for parachute training. The cause of the accident will be investigated.

The police emergency center of Phetchaburi province said that it received notifications of a plane plunging into the sea just near a local resort at about 8:15 a.m.

