Slovenian President highlights opportunities for stronger ties with Kazakhstan

“I really had a wonderful conversation with President Tokayev,” she said in an exclusive comment to Silk Way TV channel. “We agreed that the economic cooperation between our two countries should be put on a higher level, and there are many possibilities.”

President Pirc Musar pointed to several promising areas for collaboration, including artificial intelligence, tourism, water management, and sustainability.

“Slovenia is a very sustainable country. We are one of the top four countries in the world regarding the circular economy, so we can offer a lot of knowledge. But also Kazakhstan can offer a lot of knowledge to Slovenia.”

She stressed the importance of a healthy business environment in both countries.

“Predictable tax politics is the key point—it goes for both countries, not only for Kazakhstan or only for Slovenia,” she noted.

As part of her visit, three memorandums were signed in Astana, with two more currently in progress.

“Those are the doors we are opening,” she said. “I’m pretty sure that the bilateral exchange, which is now slightly more than 160 million euros, could be much bigger. And there are many, many, many opportunities.”

Earlier, it was reported that the President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, met with faculty and staff at Nazarbayev University in Astana and delivered a lecture titled “The Decline of Multilateralism – A Myth or Reality?.”