    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Slovenia adopt Joint Statement

    13:55, 31 March 2025

    Following the talks in Astana, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Slovenia adopted a Joint Statement, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan, Slovenia
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Science and Higher Education Ministry of Kazakhstan and Higher Education, Science and Innovations Ministry of Slovenia signed a memorandum of understanding in sphere of education and science.

    Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry and Slovenia’s Economy, Tourism and Sports Ministry signed a memorandum of tourism cooperation.

    The Kazakh Chamber of Commerce and Slovenia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a memorandum of understanding.

    As written before, the President of Slovenia arrives in Kazakhstan for an official visit.

