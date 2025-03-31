Presidents of Kazakhstan and Slovenia adopt Joint Statement
13:55, 31 March 2025
Following the talks in Astana, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Slovenia adopted a Joint Statement, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Science and Higher Education Ministry of Kazakhstan and Higher Education, Science and Innovations Ministry of Slovenia signed a memorandum of understanding in sphere of education and science.
Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry and Slovenia’s Economy, Tourism and Sports Ministry signed a memorandum of tourism cooperation.
The Kazakh Chamber of Commerce and Slovenia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a memorandum of understanding.
As written before, the President of Slovenia arrives in Kazakhstan for an official visit.