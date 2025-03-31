Slovenia is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the Balkans, President Tokayev

Greeting the high quest at the Akorda Palace, the Head of State said the Slovenian President’s visit reveals exclusive prospects for deepening and widening the Kazakhstan-Slovenia partnership. He said Slovenia is one of the key and very important partners of Kazakhstan in the Balkans. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan may propose several promising projects to the Slovenian businessmen and Government.

As stated there, Slovenia’s direct investments in Kazakhstan reached nearly 200 million US dollars. 19 companies with participation of Slovenian capital operated in Kazakhstan in pharmaceuticals, telecommunications and renewable energy. Besides, Kazakhstan and Slovenia have great opportunities in transport, logistics, digitalization and innovations, healthcare and tourism.

In turn, Nataša Pirc Musar thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome.

The parties shared views on a wide range of issues of the regional and international agenda.

