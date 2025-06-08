EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President, Prime Minister of Pakistan hold telephone talk

    18:18, 8 June 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda.kz

    The sides exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

    During the talk, the parties also discussed the current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan cooperation.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly appointed Defense Minister Dauren Kossanov.

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan-Pakistan President of Kazakhstan Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All