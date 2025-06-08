Kazakh President, Prime Minister of Pakistan hold telephone talk
18:18, 8 June 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The sides exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday.
During the talk, the parties also discussed the current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan cooperation.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly appointed Defense Minister Dauren Kossanov.