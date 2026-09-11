Slipknot unleash Arsenal, Tinashe doubles up and Mylène Farmer previews Égrégore

Slipknot surprise fans with Arsenal, a new single premiered on BBC Radio 1. The track also marks the band’s first release through their own label, (sic)est Records.

Max Richter shares Now We Can Sing, the first single from his upcoming album While the Flood Rages, due October 16. The 15-track record draws on his score for MaddAddam, a ballet inspired by Margaret Atwood’s post-apocalyptic trilogy and created with choreographer Wayne McGregor.

Tinashe releases two new tracks, Pillow Fight and I’d Rather Be Alone, ahead of her upcoming album Popstar, due September 25. Pillow Fight arrives alongside an official music video.

Mylène Farmer unveils Des lols et des quoi, a new single from her forthcoming album Égrégore, set for release October 30. A video directed by Thierry and Didier Poiraud is scheduled to premiere on September 11, while the album will receive a special cinema preview on October 27.

Victoria Monét releases Juicy, the latest taste of her upcoming album Frequency of Love, following Reach Out and Let Me. Alongside the single, she announces a North American headline tour running from October through December, including a performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Evanescence share a new music video for Tell Me When You’ve Had Enough. Directed by Eric Richter, the visual premiered on September 4.

The Prodigy are announced as the first headliner for Creamfields 2027, marking their return to the festival for the first time since 2013. The band will take over the APEX stage on August 28 as both Creamfields and their landmark album The Fat of the Land celebrate their 30th anniversaries.

Universal Music Group and ElevenLabs announce a partnership to develop a licensed AI music platform. The service will allow fans to create remixes, mashups and new interpretations of tracks by participating artists, with compensation for artists and songwriters central to the agreement.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.