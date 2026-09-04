Miley Cyrus announces new album, LISA and JISOO return and Beyoncé revisits B'Day

KAROL G and Bruno Mars release the official video for Still, a collaboration from KAROL G's sixth studio album No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto.

Miley Cyrus announces her tenth studio album Bass Persuades, set for release September 18. She also shared the title track alongside a new music video.

JISOO unveils CLICK, the lead single from her upcoming debut solo studio album. The music video was directed by Joseph Kahn and filmed in Bangkok, Thailand.

LISA celebrates her Thai roots with SaWaDiKa, the first single from her upcoming EP PRESS PLAY, due October 23. The title draws on "sawatdee ka," a formal Thai greeting used by women to say hello or welcome.

Beyoncé marks 20 years of B'Day with a deluxe anniversary edition. The remastered release brings together Spanish-language recordings, previously released bonus tracks and previously unheard songs, including Can I Watch You featuring Pharrell.

Natalie Imbruglia releases Algorithm, an independently financed album that she co-wrote in full. The record explores personal themes, including her experiences with mental health.

Ellie Goulding releases I Know Too Much, her sixth studio album and first since 2023's Higher Than Heaven. The record was preceded by the singles Black Prada Dress, 4 Seasons, and Ravers.

LP returns with Room 12, her eighth studio album. The record reflects on a chaotic, constantly moving period in her life during which she ultimately found a sense of inner peace.

AURORA celebrates the tenth anniversary of her debut studio album All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend with the release of its title track. An anniversary edition of the album is due September 25.

George Michael: The Faith Tour gets its official trailer, offering a glimpse at previously unreleased footage from Michael's two concerts in Paris in 1988.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.