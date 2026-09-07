Sky’s the limit: India to build 100 new airports over the next decade

According to Trinity Mirror, the proposed expansion will be carried out under the modified UDAN regional connectivity scheme, approved for implementation from 2026-27 to 2035-36. The programme aims to strengthen connectivity in underserved and unserved regions.

Naidu said the number of airports in India had increased from 74 in 2014 to 166, reflecting the expansion of aviation infrastructure and rising demand for air travel.

The next phase will involve developing 100 additional airports over the coming decade. The modified UDAN scheme also envisages the development of modern helipads and support for a large number of regional aerodromes.

The Government aims to create a more sustainable regional aviation ecosystem alongside the construction of new airport facilities. The scheme provides financial support to improve the viability of regional routes and airports and encourage airlines to operate services to destinations where commercial operations may otherwise be difficult.

Improved air connectivity is expected to support tourism, trade, and investment in smaller cities, as well as access to healthcare and emergency services in remote and hilly regions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and India had officially launched the dual-degree educational programs between the Academy of Management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan and India’s National Forensic Sciences University.