Kazakhstan and India launch dual-degree programs for law enforcement

20 students were admitted to master’s programs in the current academic year.

Acting Science and Higher Education Minister of Kazakhstan Saysat Nurbek, acting Interior Minister of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Sadenov, Goa-NFSU Campus Director Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, NFSU Delhi Campus Director Purvi Pokhariyal and NFSU Brain Research Laboratory research director Chetan Mukundan attended the opening ceremony.

India’s National Forensic Sciences University specializes in law enforcement, digital forensics and information security, and cybersecurity. India brings extensive expertise in forensic sciences, cybercrime investigation, and national security technologies.

The program addresses rising cyber threats, digitalization of law enforcement, and the integration of artificial intelligence in policing.

Students will pass internships in India, attend lectures by foreign experts, and engage in practical knowledge exchange.

The curriculum of the new educational project focuses on digital technologies, forensic analysis, IT solutions for law enforcement, management, and national security.

Graduates will receive both a Kazakh state diploma and an NFSU diploma.

Classes, labs, and project defenses will be conducted in English under the ECTS credit system.

The initiative stems from bilateral talks in July 2025, when NFSU representatives visited Satbayev University in Kazakhstan.

Future plans include joint research projects, academic exchanges, and training of scientific personnel in areas such as cybersecurity, AI applications, and crime prevention.

The project contributes to the internationalization of Kazakh higher education, expanding academic mobility and integrating global best practices.