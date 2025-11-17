S.Korean artists to perform great Abai’s songs at Astana Opera

“Astana Opera, premier theatrical venue of our country, actively conducts its work and is always open to international creative relations. We are delighted to support such a significant event in the capital’s cultural life by hosting the participants of this project on our stage. We would like the residents and guests of the city to become even more closely acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of the Korean people,” emphasized Alexandr Sovostyanov, Astana Opera’s general director.

It should be noted that this is not the first cultural collaboration between the Korean Cultural Centre and Astana Opera.

“For many years, the Korean Cultural Centre, together with Astana Opera, has been implementing joint projects, introducing the Kazakh public to concerts in the genres of opera, contemporary choreography, and traditional Korean music. Among them, presented in different years, are the evening of Korean and Kazakh classical and traditional music Musical Inspiration, the concert by the Noreum Machi traditional Korean percussion ensemble, and the Gala Opera featuring the special guest performer, world-renowned soprano Sumi Jo. Baritone Joonhyuk Felix Park also recently took part in the premiere of Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto, held at the opera house’s Grand Hall. Our centre intends to continue this fruitful collaboration,” noted Bon Chul Koo, director of the Korean Cultural Centre of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea. “The upcoming concert is a special event. It will feature talented performers of traditional Korean music and dance. This will be the first opportunity for the Kazakh audience to see such a show. It is important to emphasize that the event is implemented with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of the Republic of Korea and the Korea Foundation for International Culture Exchange (KOFICE) as part of the Touring K-Arts project.”

On this day, winners of the national traditional music and dance competition Onnara, organized by the National Gugak Centre for Korean traditional music, will be taking the stage: Hweseo Lee, Minseong Jo, Jaehyuk Park, Seojin Kim, Suho Lee, Hongju Jeong, Daeju Oh, Soomin Jeon, Yeseo Byun, Jieun Lee, and Haneul Noh will showcase their skills to the audience.

The vibrant and diverse concert program includes traditional music, vocals, and dance, to convey the depth and beauty of Korean art. Particular attention is paid to the performance of traditional Korean songs, allowing even those previously unfamiliar with the traditional music of this people to sincerely feel its aesthetics and inner depth.

On this day, the audience will hear the traditional Korean music legend – Pansori Sugungga (Yakseongga (Song of Medicinal Properties) – an excerpt from the work), which is included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity List. In addition, the program includes the solo instrumental piece Ajaeng Sanjo for the Korean string instrument ajaeng. The folk song Arirang, which has become a symbol of modern Korea, as well as the lyrical dance Janghanga, imbued with deep inner feeling, hold a special place in the program.

To conclude the concert, as a sign of respect and friendship for the Kazakh people, and in honour of the 180th anniversary of Abai Qunanbaiuly, Korean artists will perform Abai’s songs “Zhelsіz Tunde Zharyq Ai” and “Aittym Salem, Qalamqas”. The performance will be accompanied by Kazakh national instruments – zhetygen and qobyz. Such cultural interaction will undoubtedly become an unforgettable event not only for the audience, but also for the artists themselves.

As reported earlier by Qazinform News Agency, Astana Opera was to feature more than a dozen debuts in November.