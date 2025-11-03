Astana Opera to feature more than a dozen debuts in November

One of the most spirited and joyful ballets in the classical repertoire, Don Quixote, staged at Astana Opera by the ballet company’s artistic director, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova, will once again draw a full house. This time, audiences will be treated to more than just familiar choreography – each performance will be unique, thanks to new dancers in the leading and character roles.

Photo credit: Astana Opera

Thus, on November 8, Erkin Bazarbayev will debut as the witty barber Basilio, with his experienced partner Madina Unerbayeva. The following day, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan will take up the role, paired with Shugyla Adepkhan.

Two performers, Sofiya Adilkhanova and Limara Aidarova, will take the stage for the first time as the Street Dancer, while Darya Mitrofanova and Aliya Amirkhan will be making their debuts in the Flower Girls duet. Yersultan Toigulov will be giving his first performance as Sancho Panza – a comic role that demands exceptional acting talent. Aidan Kalzhan will be taking on the vibrant role of the Toreador.

Photo credit: Astana Opera

An interesting fact: this production in Astana Opera’s repertoire includes over 200 costumes and numerous accessories, including hand embroidery, Spanish fans, cascades of lace, as well as hats crafted from 19th-century patterns. Viewers often watch dancers through binoculars to ensure they do not miss a single detail.

Ten days later, the audience will experience a change of mood: from the vibrant Spanish square, the action will move to the opulent walls of a Khan’s palace. The Fountain of Bakhchisarai ballet, based on Alexander Pushkin’s poem, will feature no fewer debuts.

Photo credit: Astana Opera

Aforementioned Sofia Adilkhanova will perform for the first time the proud and passionate Zarema, a completely different typecast. Alina Zyryanova and Kamila Shakhmanova will portray the gentle Maria, allowing audiences to compare two different artistic interpretations of the same role.

Akbar Iminov and Dias Kurmangazy will be making their debut as Vaslav. New faces are also expected in the episodic male roles of the Youths: Ali Kussainov and Akhmet Kabkenov, as well as Aubakir Alikhan and Doskhan Zaidin.

Photo credit: Astana Opera

Interestingly, this production is distinguished by its unusually rich crowd scenes: the Eastern feast scene alone employs over 40 corps de ballet dancers.

However, no matter how different the aesthetics of these ballets – a sunny Spanish comedy and a tragedy of Eastern jealousy – there is one central unifying link: the ballet company’s artistic director, Altynai Asylmuratova, is fostering a generation of young Astana Opera dancers who are entering a new stage in their careers, and audiences will be the first to witness this growth.

It is worth noting, Astana Opera is going on tour: on December 4 and 5, the company will be taking the stage at Royal Opera House Muscat. At Oman’s premier music venue, the artists will present Léo Delibes’ Coppélia – one of the wittiest and sunniest ballets. Maestro Ruslan Baimurzin will be conducting the performances.