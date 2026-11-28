It will select around 50 local governments to receive special subsidies ranging from 50 million won (US$35,000) to 150 million won each, based on their suicide prevention efforts and results.



The measures are based on an analysis of about 120,000 suicide deaths between 2016 and 2024, which found differences in the demographic and social characteristics of victims across regions.

Ulsan had a relatively higher proportion of suicide deaths among middle-aged people, while Daejeon had a higher proportion of victims from single-person households.

The government said prevention efforts in Ulsan could focus on living and working conditions, while those in Daejeon could prioritize preventing social isolation among people living alone and strengthening community support networks.



Meanwhile, the number of suicides fell 16.3 percent from the same month last year to 1,014 in September. The cumulative total for the first nine months of this year also fell by 1,270 from the same period last year to 9,591, marking the 12th consecutive month of decline.



Earlier, it was reported that Japan’s Children and Families Agency would subsidise community initiatives to curb child suicides from fiscal 2027, which begins next April.