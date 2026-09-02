Japan to fund local efforts against child suicides in FY2027

Under the plan, local governments partnering with child-related organizations will receive funding to establish councils that strengthen monitoring of children and improve information-sharing. The agency has requested 1.04 billion yen in its fiscal 2027 budget to cover related expenses.

The subsidies will primarily support the creation of these councils, public outreach to residents, and coordination with experts who can advise children struggling with self-harm or other challenges.

The move follows a record 538 suicides among elementary, junior high, and high school students in 2025. Officials warn the toll is likely to rise further this year.

During a visit to a Tokyo nonprofit tackling suicide, Children’s Policy Minister Hitoshi Kikawada said, “We must take measures at any cost,” stressing the urgency of expanding preventive efforts.

Earlier, it was reported that around 40 train stations and commercial buildings in Japan had adopted an AI system designed to prevent suicides.