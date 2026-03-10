SK hynix unveils lightning-fast LPDDR6 for AI smartphones

The 16Gb LPDDR6 DRAM, based on sixth-generation 10nm-class process technology, has completed the validation process after being showcased at CES 2026 in January, the company said.

"SK hynix plans to complete preparations for mass production within the first half of the year and begin supplying the product in the second half, expanding our conventional DRAM lineup optimized for AI applications," the chipmaker said in a release.

SK hynix said the new product will be applied to mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets equipped with on-device AI features.

The chipmaker said the new product's data processing speed has improved by 33 percent compared with the previous generation. The new product will also help consumers enjoy longer battery life and optimized multitasking performance.

Earlier, it was reported that Samsung had overtaken SK Hynix to lead global memory market.