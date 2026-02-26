Samsung overtakes SK Hynix to lead global memory market

According to the data by market research firm TrendForce, Samsung Electronics' DRAM sales reached US$19.3 billion in the October-December period, up 43 percent from the previous quarter, with a market share of 36 percent.

SK hynix Inc. saw its fourth-quarter DRAM sales rise 25.2 percent on-quarter to $17.2 billion, dropping to the second place with a 32.1 percent market share.

U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc. placed third, posting DRAM sales of $12 billion and accounting for 22.4 percent of the market.

It marks the first time Samsung has led the DRAM market since losing the top position in the first quarter of 2025 -- its first loss of the title in 33 years.

Industry observers said the shift in market share came as Samsung Electronics began supplying its fifth-generation HBM chips to Nvidia and expanded production of legacy memory products amid recent price increases.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea’s ICT exports had risen 9.6 pct in May on chips and handsets.